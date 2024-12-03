Harvey Partners LLC Has $35.65 Million Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial makes up 4.1% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after buying an additional 1,041,860 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,055,000. MIG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 34.3% in the third quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305,374 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at about $25,764,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.