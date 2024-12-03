Harvest Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Harvest Management LLC reduced its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the period. Endeavor Group comprises 1.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290,867 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 230.0% during the third quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 862,380 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

