Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Purchased by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC owned 6.22% of Harvard Bioscience worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 193.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

HBIO stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.