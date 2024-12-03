Harspring Capital Management LLC Buys 199,951 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,951 shares during the quarter. 1stdibs.Com makes up approximately 0.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 12,002 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $47,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159.38. This trade represents a 49.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,510 shares of company stock worth $86,279. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Profile

(Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.