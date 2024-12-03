Harris Associates L P Has $555.44 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380,503 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Masco were worth $555,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco Co. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.