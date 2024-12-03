Harris Associates L P Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 94,915 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.2% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.56% of Comcast worth $894,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
