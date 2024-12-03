Harris Associates L P Buys 18,925 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.09% of Vestis worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,593 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,156,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth about $19,486,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 1.15. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Vestis’s payout ratio is 87.51%.

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.