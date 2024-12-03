Harmony Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

