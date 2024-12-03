Harmony Asset Management LLC Buys 13,640 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.