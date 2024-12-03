Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 208,775 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 155,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 151,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.0 %

AT&T stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.