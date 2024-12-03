HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in November

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. This represents a 46.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

