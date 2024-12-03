Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.