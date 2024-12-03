Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 33,078 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 4.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

