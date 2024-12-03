Harber Asset Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cirrus Logic makes up approximately 2.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

