Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of HWCPZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

