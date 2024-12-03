Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in November

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,468,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 20,980,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HTNGF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Haitong Securities has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.
About Haitong Securities
