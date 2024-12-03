Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,837.0 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

Shares of GPAGF remained flat at $16.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Gruma has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Gruma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

