Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £150 ($189.85).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Thursday, October 31st, Nick Sanderson acquired 47 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £148.52 ($187.98).

On Monday, September 9th, Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.40), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($32,100.04).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 288 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 441 ($5.58). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 324.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.67.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

About Great Portland Estates

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -1,188.12%.

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.