Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Citigroup upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.