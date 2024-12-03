Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Citigroup upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.