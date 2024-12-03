Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 146,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

jacobs, with annual revenues of nearly $13 billion, is one of the world’s largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services. building strong, long-term relationships with our clients is the key to our success as a company. we offer full-spectrum support to industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.