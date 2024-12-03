GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

