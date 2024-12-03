Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Givaudan stock remained flat at $4,326.68 on Monday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,294.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5,335.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,938.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,852.51.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.