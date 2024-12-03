Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

