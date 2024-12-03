GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $118,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,641.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,694,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,589,000 after buying an additional 1,596,996 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

GEV opened at $337.54 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

