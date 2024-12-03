Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 884,395 shares of company stock worth $243,101,629. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

