FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $905.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,019.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
