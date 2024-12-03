Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sells $71,880.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $71,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,120. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $662,420.00.
NASDAQ:FRHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. 95,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $123.17.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
