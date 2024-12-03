Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sells $71,880.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $71,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,120. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $662,420.00.

Freedom Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. 95,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Freedom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

