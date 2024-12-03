Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Sells $662,420.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $662,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,126,916. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 600 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

Freedom stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $123.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Freedom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freedom by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

