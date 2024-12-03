Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,083,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 4,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,837.0 days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

Fortnox AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

