Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,083,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 4,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,837.0 days.
Fortnox AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.22.
