Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $68,649,000.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. 465,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

