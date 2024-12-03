Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $68,649,000.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. 465,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

