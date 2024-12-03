First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.23. 1,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

