First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other First Business Financial Services news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,327.50. This represents a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $273,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,190.30. This represents a 18.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,344 shares of company stock worth $2,275,144. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 365,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. 18,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

