Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDCF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 19,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

