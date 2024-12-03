FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $316.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $337.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.83 and a 200-day moving average of $279.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

