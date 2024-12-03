FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,052,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

FedEx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.83 and a 200 day moving average of $279.12. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

