Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $117.86. 2,193,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,172,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $518.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

