Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 597,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurocash Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHF remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Monday. Eurocash has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.
About Eurocash
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocash
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.