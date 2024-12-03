Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 597,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHF remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Monday. Eurocash has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

