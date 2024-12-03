Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,612,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESVIF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

