Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,612,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
ESVIF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.