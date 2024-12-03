Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Activity at Energizer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,271. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

