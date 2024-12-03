Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 211,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,429. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -17.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,380,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,236 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enerflex by 16.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,900 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enerflex by 35.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,771,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 14.1% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 152,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 183.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

