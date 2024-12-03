Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$33.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several research firms recently commented on EFN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$142,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,075 shares of company stock worth $615,202. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.