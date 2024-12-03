Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $12.91. 385,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,007. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

