Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.9 days.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

