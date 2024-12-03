Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.9 days.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
