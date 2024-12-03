Duncan Saville Purchases 150,000 Shares of Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Stock

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Saville purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,450.00 ($84,058.44).

Resimac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,496.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Resimac Group Company Profile

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage and asset finance lending solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; SME/commercial finance products; and home and car loans.

