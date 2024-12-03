DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $131.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

