DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $122.95. 1,205,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

