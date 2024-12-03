Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.
In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
