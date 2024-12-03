Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $22.13. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 10,180,430 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,145,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

