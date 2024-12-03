Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

FANG traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $176.57. 55,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,935,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

