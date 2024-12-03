DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.77), with a volume of 72733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.22. The company has a market capitalization of £327.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($47,806.61). Also, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($47,082.65). 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

